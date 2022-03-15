Loading...

Woman stole cash from disabled man in wheelchair at Sunderland city centre bus stop

A thief who stole cash from a disabled man at a city centre bus stop has kept her freedom.

By Karon Kelly
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:32 pm

Kristina Rush and another woman took £90 from a bag the vulnerable wheelchair user was carrying in Sunderland on June 17 last year.

A Judge at Newcastle Crown Court said the victim was "targeted" due to his vulnerability.

Rush, then of Cartwright Rd, Hylton Castle, Sunderland, admitted theft.

Kristina Rush.

Judge Penny Moreland told the 37-year-old: "He was a vulnerable victim, in my view. The gentleman was confined to a wheelchair and has one arm paralysed.

"He was targeted by you and another as he waited at a bus stop and you took, from a bag he had strapped on him, £90 in cash.

"I am satisfied you targeted him as a vulnerable victim."

Judge Moreland said the stolen cash was of "significant value" to the victim.

Rush was sentenced to 32 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a three month curfew.

The judge told her: "You are making progress in dealing with those problems which led you to commit the offence in the first place."