Woman stole cash from disabled man in wheelchair at Sunderland city centre bus stop
A thief who stole cash from a disabled man at a city centre bus stop has kept her freedom.
Kristina Rush and another woman took £90 from a bag the vulnerable wheelchair user was carrying in Sunderland on June 17 last year.
A Judge at Newcastle Crown Court said the victim was "targeted" due to his vulnerability.
Rush, then of Cartwright Rd, Hylton Castle, Sunderland, admitted theft.
Judge Penny Moreland told the 37-year-old: "He was a vulnerable victim, in my view. The gentleman was confined to a wheelchair and has one arm paralysed.
"He was targeted by you and another as he waited at a bus stop and you took, from a bag he had strapped on him, £90 in cash.
"I am satisfied you targeted him as a vulnerable victim."
Judge Moreland said the stolen cash was of "significant value" to the victim.
Rush was sentenced to 32 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a three month curfew.