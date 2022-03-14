Man arrested after reports of staff being threatened at Sunderland pub

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man after receiving reports he may have been in possession of a bladed article in a Sunderland pub.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:21 pm

Police were called to a disturbance at the Golden Fleece pub just before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13.

Officers received a report that a 32-year-old man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a disagreement with staff before proceeding to threaten them.

The man was arrested by police on suspicion of affray and he remains in police custody.

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray following a disturbance at the Golden Fleece pub in Sunderland. Photo: Google Maps.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.30pm last night (Sunday), police received a report of a disturbance at the Golden Fleece, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a 32-year-old man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a verbal disagreement with staff before threatening them.

"The man was detained by staff and subsequently arrested by officers on suspicion of affray. He currently remains in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

