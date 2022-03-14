Man arrested after reports of staff being threatened at Sunderland pub

Police were called to a disturbance at the Golden Fleece pub just before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13.

Officers received a report that a 32-year-old man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a disagreement with staff before proceeding to threaten them.

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray following a disturbance at the Golden Fleece pub in Sunderland. Photo: Google Maps.

"The man was detained by staff and subsequently arrested by officers on suspicion of affray. He currently remains in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

