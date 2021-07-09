Leanne MacKay, 30, lashed out when the man turned up drunk at her home in Concord, Washington, and snatched the pooch.

In revenge, she went outside and damaged two tyres and a wing mirror of his black Ford Mondeo, and hit his face twice, a court heard.

And when he went to the rear of the property to call police, she returned to the vehicle and smashed the back window on Monday, August 2.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Law Courts.

MacKay told police in interview: “I slashed the tyres, I admit that, because he wound me up so much. He took the dog.”

Prosecutor Tracey Wood said: “It’s a domestic abuse case.

“The victim attended the defendant’s address when he had had a drink. He left with the dog.

“They had been in a relationship. He later received a message at 8.40pm to say that she had damaged his car.

“Two tyres were flat and a wing mirror damaged. She slapped his face twice.

“He contacted the police and went to the back of the property, and when he went back, the rear screen was smashed.”

In a victim statement read to the court, the man claimed MacKay had targeted his car because he kept his belongings in it after losing his job.

He added: “I left Leanne because she is violent and aggressive, and she is like this even after we have broken up.”

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told MacKay had one dissimilar previous conviction, and three cautions for damaging property since 2010.

Harry Burn, defending, said: “It seems to be the dog that is the cause of this.

“The former boyfriend came around, he’s had a drink and he causes chaos at the front door.

“He takes the dog and takes it to his new girlfriend’s to say, ‘I’ve the dog’.

“The defendant damages the car. She’s not charged with the assault. She regrets the incident. She loves that dog.”

MacKay pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage for which she was fined £80 and must pay her ex-partner £500 compensation.

There were also £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.