Woman shouted for Alexa device to contact police when ex became violent

The Law Courts in Newcastle.

A woman shouted for her Alexa device to contact the police when her ex became violent in her home.

The victim had barricaded herself in the bathroom while Jordan Winship punched and kicked at the door she was holding closed last January.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she called for her Alexa device get the police but when she eventually ventured out of the bathroom Winship had unplugged it and thrown it across the room.

He then launched a violent attack that left her with injuries.

The court heard Winship and the victim had broken up on Christmas Eve in 2023 but when he turned up at her home, in the Wearside area, in January 2024 they had a drinks together.

Prosecutor Daisy Wrigley said after an argument began the victim ended up shutting herself in the bathroom, with her bodyweight against it to keep it closed.

Miss Wrigley told the court: "He repeatedly punched and kicked the bathroom door and caused damage. "She shouted then to her Alexa device to try and get help from the police. "She realised the defendant had moved away from the bathroom so opened the door.

“She saw the defendant unplug the Alexa and threw it across the bedroom."

The court heard around half an hour later the woman was in her bedroom when Winship punched her in the face, causing immediate pain to her left eye.

Miss Wrigley added: "She mocked his punch so he punched her a second time, harder."

Winship punched the victim a third time during the attack before the police arrived at the door.

By the time officers got inside Winship had "disappeared" and was found hiding in a nearby garden face down. The victim had a scratch, bruising and a red eye.

Winship, 33, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, Teesside, admitted assault and criminal damage to the bathroom door. It was not made clear in court if the police turned up because of the Alexa device or if someone else called them.

Jason Smith, defending, said Winship, who has never been in trouble before, is now in a new relationship and earns £500 per week as a delivery driver.

Mr Smith said after the initial punch the victim, who was a security officer, told Winship he "wasn't a man" and he is now ashamed of himself.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Winship to 10 months suspended for 18 months with programme requirements and £500 compensation order.