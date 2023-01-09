Woman arrested after early hours crash which caused death of Sunderland teenager Mia Marsh

Emergency services were called to the new stretch of the A1231 at the rear of Pallion Retail Park, between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra Bridges, shortly after 1.20am on Saturday, December 3.

A black Vauxhall Astra had left the carriageway and crossed the central reservation before colliding with fencing on the opposite side of the road.

Northumbria Police confirmed a female passenger in the vehicle had been pronounced dead at the scene.

A banner at the crash scene

She was subsequently identified as 17-year-old Mia Leoni Marsh, of Cranleigh Road, Hylton Castle.

Woman arrested

Another female inside the vehicle was taken to hospital after the crash with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Two other occupants suffered minor injuries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed today, Monday, January 9, that a woman had been arrested and released while an investigation into the crash continued: “An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains under investigation,” he said.

Floral tributes at the roadside

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter opened an inquest into Mia’s death on December 15 and adjourned it pending the outcome of the investigation.

While what had caused the crash was still under investigation, there was no doubt in the circumstances that a full inquest would be needed in due course: "I am satisfied there is cause to say that the death of Mia Leoni Marsh is unnatural,” said Mr Winter.

"There will have to be a further investigation mounted by the road traffic collision unit from Northumbria Police. That may take some time.”

Information ‘could be crucial’

Speaking shortly after the crash, Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, appealed to the public for help: “Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of assistance.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.”

