The mother of a man who was murdered as he lay in bed has spoken of her sadness after his killer was sentenced.

Released via Northumbria Police

Adrian Wright, 53, of no fixed address, admitted murder in September, and has today been jailed for life.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Allen’s mother, Adisatu Florisa Sulaiman, shared the following words:

“At my age, I was looking forward to my son getting married, settling down, and him giving me a befitting send-off – not me burying him.

“The pain of his passing has left me heartbroken and it will stay with me until the last day of my life.

“The murderer has left a big vacuum in our lives, it is just unbelievable and I am too heartbroken to digest what I am going through.

“I still live in the hope that this episode is one long nightmare that I will wake up from one day.

“April 24 is the biggest shock in my life as I was not able to spend time with and say a proper goodbye. He was snatched away without any notice.

“This murder came from nowhere and destroyed my son’s precious life within a few minutes, all for what?

“What reason can justify the killing of my only son?”

Adrian Wright. | Northumbria Police

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, called it a ‘brutal and senseless’ murder, and said officers’ thoughts were with Allen’s loved ones.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Allen at what remains a difficult time,” he said.

“Our hope is that now his killer has been jailed they can take some degree of closure from this horrendous ordeal.”

He added: “This was a brutal and senseless murder, and I am pleased that Wright will now serve a lengthy custodial sentence.

“He attempted to escape justice by fleeing the scene and discarding his clothes, but the brilliant work of the investigation team left him with no choice but to accept responsibility for his actions at court.

“There is absolutely no justification for the course of events which has robbed Allen’s loved ones of a beloved son and friend.

“Violence has no place in our communities and destroys lives, and as a Force we will continue to do everything within our power to reduce this type of offending.”