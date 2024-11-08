Murderer sentenced for horrific fatal attack in Sunderland street

A murderer attacked his victim with such force during a horror baton attack that the "thuds" could be heard from the house next door.

Adrian Wright. | Northumbria Police

Adrian Wright targeted Allen Tejan, 40, as he lay in bed at a house they had both stayed at in April and caused multiple facial and skull fractures as well as unsurvivable brain damage.

The sound of the brutal baton blows could be heard through the wall by a neighbour.

The 53-year-old killer told others in the house, who had desperately tried to stop the violence, "we have to get rid of the body" before he ran off.

Wright then returned to the cordoned off scene, at Lily Street, Sunderland, in just his shorts and was arrested.

At Newcastle Crown Crown Court today Wright, who is originally from Jamaica but had been living and working as a cleaner in London, was jailed for life.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill KC told the court the men, who were strangers to each other, had both been staying at a woman's house at the time of the killing.

Allen Tejan died in hospital | NP

Mr Tejan, who is originally from Sierra Leonne, had been living in London but had been staying with a female friend in Sunderland for just ten days, in the hope of finding work, when he was killed.

Wright had gone to the house for a visit with another man, who the woman had been speaking to on Snapchat.

Mr Hill said the evening the pair arrived, on April 23, they had been drinking at the house and there was no sign of any real trouble.

The court heard as the evening went on Wright appeared to be giving the others "life lessons" and felt "ignored" by Mr Tejan, who was dancing and may have thought him "evasive".

However, Mr Hill said Wright and Mr Tejan were the last people awake and were heard "laughing and talking".

Mr Hill told the court Mr Tejan's Apple watch showed he went to bed at around 2am and did not get back up.

It was around 8am the woman was woken up by a "repetitive, percussive noise, which she likened to a skipping rope" from the other bedroom, where Mr Tejan had been sleeping.

Mr Hill told the court: "She got out of bed to investigate and saw the defendant standing over Mr Tejan, who was still in bed.

"The defendant was wearing black gloves and holding an extendable baton."

The court heard the metal baton and other weapons, including a crossbow, had been kept on top of the fridge for the woman to use in Youtube music videos.

Mr Hill said Wright put his index finger to his lips to "shush" the woman then delivered a heavy blow with the baton to Mr Tejan's face.

The woman then woke her other guest and both of them desperately tried to stop the attack, as Wright used the butt of the weapon to strike repeated blows to Mr Tejan's face then put a pillow over the injured man's head to suffocate him.

Mr Hill added: "The defendant struck his head again, using the baton to his face. The noise of which was so loud a witness who lived next door could hear the sound through the adjoining wall. He described hearing 10 to 15 thuds."

Wright was described as "calm and intent" as he carried out the killing and he told the two people in the house afterwards: "All three of us are involved in this, let me think, we have to get rid of the body."

Mr Tejan, a dad of three, was resuscitated at the scene and taken to hospital but was pronounced dead in the early hours of the following morning.

Wright, of no fixed address, admitted murder.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said he must serve at least 18 years and four months behind bars before he can apply for parole.

Judge Sloan said Mr Tejan had a "zest for life and for his family" and was a healthy man who was "always willing to lend a hand to help others".

The judge said Mr Tejan's family are heartbroken by his loss and that no sentence permitted by law could even begin to ease their suffering.

Judge Sloan said Mr Tejan would have been conscious during some of the attack and added: "As well as being terrified he would have suffered excruciating pain while still conscious."

Liam Walker KC, defending, said Wright attacked after an "extensive amount of drink had been taken".