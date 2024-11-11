Week-long knife amnesty at Sunderland police station

Police are carrying out a week-long crackdown on knife crime, focusing on seizing dangerous weapons, finding wanted offenders and educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons is pleased with the knife surrender bin at Southwick Police Station. | Submitted

Operation Sceptre runs from Monday to Sunday, November 11-17, including in Sunderland.

During the week knife surrender bins will placed at stations in the Northumbria area, including Southwick, with members of the public able to hand over knives safely and securely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, the force’s Knife Crime lead, said: “As a Force we are absolutely committed to tackling knife-crime and the devastating impact it has on our communities.

“Prevention is one of our key priorities, and central to this is educating younger people on the dangers of becoming involved in this type of criminality – and changing attitudes towards carrying weapons.

“The activity this week, very much builds on the work we carryout throughout the year with our partners to combat knife crime.

“This is not something policing can tackle alone – everyone can play their part in keeping our region safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d call on everyone, if you think someone you care about is becoming involved in knife crime, to please speak to them about the dangers of doing so and the serious consequences.

“I would also encourage people to share information with us if you know that someone is carrying a weapon.

“Perpetrators who use knives not only ruin their lives and the lives of their victims, but also the lives of their own family and friends.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “Carrying a knife makes you likely to use it – and that has consequences. Too often we have seen lives lost, futures destroyed, and families left heartbroken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Proactive work like Operation Sceptre is about reassuring people that tackling knife crime is a top priority for Northumbria Police. Alongside this enforcement work, my Violence Reduction Unit will continue to work with young people in our area educating, raising awareness, and diverting those at risk away from that lifestyle – prevention is key.”

Those who want to report knife crime incidents can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the force’s website, or go to the Report pages, also on the website.

Those unable to make contact that way can call 101.