It may have been a battle on the pitch but Saturday's Wear Tyne derby saw Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United unite to tackle knife crime across the region.

In the lead up to the game both North East Clubs posted messages on their social media accounts while Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips also highlighted the need for "everyone, whatever your background, whatever your club, to unite so young people walk away from violence".

The game at the Stadium of Light also saw the hard hitting message 'knife crime cuts deep' displayed on digital advertising boards at the ground.

To ensure this important message hits home, Tanya and Simon Brown, the parents of knife victim Connor Brown, were invited onto the pitch before the game where Tanya held up a range of emotive and powerful messages about the impacts of knife crime.

(left to right) Carly Barrett, Northumbria Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness and Tanya and Simon Brown.

One of the messages was an undelivered phone text with the heart wrenching message 'I miss you so much'.

Connor, who was just 18 at the time, tragically died on a night out in February 2019 after he was stabbed five times following an argument that started over a £5 note.

Tanya said: "We would like to add how much we appreciate being asked to be involved in this fantastic initiative. This is very close to our hearts as a family, and Connor was very passionate about football, as are many others.

"This opportunity gives us the ability to highlight the importance of the Knives Impact Everyone campaign in such a big way. We can reach so many more people raising the awareness of Knife Crime and the impact it has on everyone.”

Connor Brown

Tanya and Simon were joined on the pitch by Northumbria Police Commissioner Kim McGuinnes and Carly Barrett from Samantha's legacy, a Tyneside charity established after Samantha Madgin also lost her life to knife crime at the age of just 18.

Greg Tomlinson, Chair, Newcastle United Supporters Trust, said: "There are some things that are more important than black and white or red and white believe it or not and this is one of them.

"The consequences of knife crime impact everyone, leaving mates without their friends and devastating families and communities. As football supporters, and as a community, we stand together to support this vital work against knife crime."

The Knives Impact Everyone campaign was launched in 2023 by Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness and the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, to highlight the devastating consequences carrying a knife can have, as well as sign-posting people to support and advice.

With the match being shown on terrestrial television, it was a chance to highlight the campaign to a national audience.

Commissioner McGuinness said: “It doesn’t get much bigger for the North East than a Tyne and Wear derby so to give the campaign this platform has felt a really momentous occasion. We’re so proud of football in our region and I’m proud of how the clubs are coming together to highlight how knife crime can impact so many lives.

"Getting in front of so many to highlight our campaign is a result in itself. I can’t thank the families of Samantha Madgin and Connor Brown enough, as well as the clubs for helping us bring plans to life, and of course the fans for joining us to champion this cause.