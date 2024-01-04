'Whatever your background, whatever your club, we have to unite on this so young people walk away from violence'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They may be about to do battle on the pitch, but SAFC and NUFC are united behind the Knives Impact Everyone campaign to tackle knife crime across the region.

The campaign was launched in the summer by Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness and local families who have lost loved ones to violence, including the family of Connor Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor, from Sunderland, tragically died on a night out in February 2019 after he was stabbed five times following an argument that started over a £5 note.

Ahead of the big derby, the North Easts biggest two clubs and their associated charities, The Foundation of Light and the Newcastle United Foundation, are now throwing the full weight of their influence behind the campaign.

Former SAFC and NUFC stars Kevin Phillips and Shola Ameobi are backing the Knives Impact Everyone campaign.

The build-up to the derby will see both clubs promote hard hitting messages on their social media channels about the dangers of knife crime as well as on digital advertising at the Stadium of Light during the upcoming FA Cup match between the North East rivals.

The Knives Impact Everyone campaign highlights the devastating consequences carrying a knife can have, as well as sign-posting people to support and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the campaign, Northumbria Police fund projects at both the Newcastle United Foundation and the Foundation Light, with the You Only Live Once (YOLO) initiative aimed at steering young people away from knife crime, whilst also creating a range of opportunities and support to help them make positive life choices away from crime.

Backing the campaign, former Sunderland AFC Striker Kevin Phillips said: "Whatever your background, whatever your club, we have to unite on this so young people walk away from violence.

"We need to get in front of kids about the dangers and consequences of knives and we are supporting this campaign to do just that."

Tanya and Simon Brown at the launch of the campaign.

Newcastle United Foundation trustee and former player, Shola Ameobi, added: “Football is so powerful in this part of the world, and it means so much to people of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Football can influence behaviour in young people and inspire them in so many different ways. I’ve seen first-hand for years the work that Newcastle United Foundation does in the community to make positive changes to the lives of those who need guidance and support.

"The power of the Newcastle United badge is really special in making a positive difference. The YOLO project alongside the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit has made a significant impact to so many young people in the region and it is great to see the work continuing.”

The aim of the campaign is to make young people think before picking up a knife, by understanding the impact and consequences of their actions.

Read More Parents of tragic Sunderland teenager Connor Brown back new knife crime campaign

The initiative, which carries the message 'knife crime cuts deep', was developed alongside school children from across the region with the support of The Connor Brown Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust was set up by Connor's parents, Tanya and Simon, after the teenager's tragic death.

Connor Brown

Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of so much that is good about the North East, and it is great to see them setting aside rivalry off the pitch to come together and stand up to knife crime.

"We’re all proud of the region, and this is a strong message that we, the clubs, the fans, the families, are determined to keep it a great place to live.”

The YOLO project was delivered through both clubs' foundations as a 20 week programme in which young people were given a mentor for one-to-one sessions and the opportunity to engage in activities in sport, music, art and social action projects.