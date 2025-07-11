The owners of Highcliffe Care Home say they are deeply saddened following the deaths of two residents after a BMW car ploughed into the side of the home’s building.

The car, which had been reported stolen, was being chased by the police when it came off the road.

The hole left in the care home wall following the collision. | Neil Fatkin

Police officers were authorised to engage in a pursuit of the blue BMW car after it was spotted at round 9.35pm on Wednesday night (July 9) on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland.

The vehicle in question had been reported stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle 15 minutes earlier.

At about 9.40pm following a short pursuit, the car collided with the Highcliffe Care Home premises on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack, causing structural damage.

Following the collision, a number of people were taken to hospital with residents also having to be evacuated from the building.

Sadly, Northumbria Police have today (July 11) confirmed that two care home residents – a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s - passed away yesterday (July 10).

Highcliffe Care Home is owned by Avery Healthcare. Following news of the deaths a spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident at our home in Sunderland and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We are committed to supporting our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are immensely grateful for the compassion and professionalism our teams have shown and continue to show.

“As this remains part of an active police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Following news of the two women, Northumbria Police said the investigation will now also consider whether the collision contributed to their deaths.

As a result, two men - both aged 21 - previously arrested as part of the investigation have now been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Both men were originally arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, while one was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.