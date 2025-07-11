Two women have sadly died following Wednesday night’s (July 9) collision in which a BMW car ploughed into Highcliffe Care Home in Sunderland.

At about 9.35pm on Wednesday (July 9), police engaged in a pursuit with a blue BMW car on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland.

The gaping hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

The vehicle in question had been reported stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle 15 minutes earlier.

At about 9.40pm following a short pursuit, the car collided with the Highcliffe Care Home premises on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack, causing structural damage.

The collision left a gaping hole in the wall with damage also visible to the interior of the building.

Sadly, Northumbria Police have now confirmed that two care home residents – a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s - passed away yesterday (July 10).

Following this sad update, the investigation will now also consider whether the collision contributed to their deaths.

As a result, two men - both aged 21 - previously arrested as part of the investigation have now been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Damage caused to the interior of the building. | Neil Fatkin

Both were originally arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, while one was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely sad development and all of our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of everyone affected.

"We will continue to support them in any way that we can at this time.

“Our investigations remain at an early stage, and we would ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community.”

Eight other residents were taken to hospital in the aftermath with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

All but one of these have since been discharged.

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The next of kin for both women have been notified and are being supported by specially-trained officers.