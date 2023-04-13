Police descended on Ford Estate, and arrested 49-year-old John Humble on suspicion of being the notorious hoaxer who more than 20 years earlier had convinced police that he was the Yorkshire Ripper.

When justice finally caught up Wearside Jack, he admitted what he had done was 'evil'.

But he might very easily never have been tracked down at all.

Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark discusses hoaxer John Humble