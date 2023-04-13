News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
2 hours ago King Charles III’s coronation big screen locations in Sunderland
3 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
4 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks

Watch: Wearside Jack - a lethal hoax

In October 2005, the hunt for the man who derailed the UK’s biggest police manhunt and left a killer free to strike again finally came to a close.

By Graham Murray
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read

Police descended on Ford Estate, and arrested 49-year-old John Humble on suspicion of being the notorious hoaxer who more than 20 years earlier had convinced police that he was the Yorkshire Ripper.

When justice finally caught up Wearside Jack, he admitted what he had done was 'evil'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he might very easily never have been tracked down at all.

Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark discusses hoaxer John HumbleSunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark discusses hoaxer John Humble
Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark discusses hoaxer John Humble
Most Popular

Watch as Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark, with the help of author Dr Mark Blacklock, takes us through the tragic saga.