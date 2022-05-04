Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Fleet, 21, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage after footage was shared online of his actions while wearing a Newcastle United shirt.

The offence took place on Saturday, April 30. Fleet was caught on CCTV at the Stadium of Light. The video was recorded by his friend and went viral on TikTok on Sunday, May 1.

Fleet, of Bertha Street in Ferryhill, County Durham, admitted the charge and was ordered to pay SAFC £250 in compensation for cleaning purposes and fined £40 for criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 24-week suspended sentence that he received in January for actual bodily harm was not activated.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: "He was an idiot to do what he did and where he did it.

"It was disrespectful to so many people.

"What he did was idoitic and stupid and he accepts that."

Thomas Fleet outside of South Tyneside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Following the footage, which emerged on May 2, Sunderland AFC confirmed they had “referred the matter to the police” but that they “ would not be making any further comment at this moment in time”.

The tribute statue recreates the late Stokoe’s famous dance across Wembley’s turf after he had masterminded the club’s 1-0 1973 FA Cup final victory over Leeds United.

Stokoe arrived at Sunderland in November 1972, while they were struggling towards the bottom of the then Division Two, where he became an SAFC legend after masterminding the club’s FA Cup final triumph in May the following year before guiding the Black Cats back to the top flight in 1976.

The Bob Stokoe statue outside Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground.

However, Stokoe first enjoyed FA Cup success in the colours of Newcastle United. Born in Mickley, Northumberland, he was part of the Magpies’ side that lifted the trophy at Wembley in 1955 after a 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

Stay logged on to sunderland.echo.com for updates on this story...