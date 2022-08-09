Watch: DCI Joanne Brooks talks about the investigation that brought Jack Woodley's killers to justice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster was attacked and fatally stabbed as he walked home from Houghton Feast on October 16, 2021.

He later died in hospital from his injuries.

On Friday (August 5), at Newcastle Crown Court, the 15-year-old who inflicted the fatal wound by stabbing Jack in the back was detained for a minimum of 17 years.

DCI Joanne Brooks has spoken about the inquiry that resulted in the imprisonment of ten teenagers for the murder of Jack Woodley.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC sentenced the other nine defendants, who are aged between 14 and 18 and cannot be named for legal reasons, to minimum terms of between eight and 15 years’ detention.

Jack Woodley’s mother, Zoey McGill, has spoken about her family’s ordeal and warned of the risk people take when they choose to carry a knife.