Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack was fatally stabbed after being “surrounded and isolated” by a gang of youths who chased him down an alleyway.

He was punched, kicked, stamped on, and stabbed with a 25cm ‘Rambo-style’ knife during the attack on October 16, 2021, a jury was told.

Prosecutors said the group had gone out “looking for serious trouble that day” and tried to “create conflict” with Jack as they “looked for any excuse to attack someone”.

Jack Woodley, inset, died after being attacked on the way home from Houghton Feast in October 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, August 5 at Newcastle Crown Court the 15-year-old who inflicted the fatal wound by stabbing Jack in the back was detained for a minimum of 17 years.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC sentenced the other nine defendants, who are aged between 14 and 18 and cannot be named for legal reasons, to minimum terms of between eight and 15 years’ detention.

He told them that if they are then released, they will remain on licence for the rest of their lives. The total minimum terms for all the defendants adds up to 124 years and six months.

Nine of the youths had denied murder and manslaughter. One youth pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting he stabbed Jack but denying he intended to kill him.

The 10 youths will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court today (Friday, August 5).

At the start of the trial in March, prosecutor Mark McKone QC said that while only one youth stabbed the 18-year-old, the other nine were guilty due to “the concept of joint enterprise”.

A jury convicted all 10 defendants of murder in June and nine of them intend to appeal against their convictions, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed this week.

Passing sentence, Judge Jameson said: “No sentence can restore Jack to his family and loved ones, or reduce the pain they will endure now and in the future.

“It may seem unfair that you will be able to live at liberty while still young men, while Jack cannot because of what you did.”

Jack's family have spoken of their tragic loss and how the teenager's death will haunt them forever.

The court heard that Jack had been due to start a job the Monday after he was attacked. He was also due to pick up keys for a new flat in Sunderland .

The group had attacked Jack “solely for the excitement and pleasure of inflicting serious injury on an entirely innocent and randomly-selected stranger”, Judge Jameson told the court.

The judge told the defendants the violence inflicted on their victim “though short-lived, was appalling” and all of them “played a part in causing Jack’s death”.

He said six of the teenagers had given evidence during the trial, but none “was prepared to tell the truth about what the others did”.

He added: “You decided to put the interests of yourself and your co-defendants before those of Jack and his family. You did everything you could to deny them justice.

“I’m sure you do regret what happened for many reasons, but regret is not remorse.”

Judge Jameson told the teenager who stabbed Jack: “I have concluded that you intended to kill when you inflicted the second stab wound. I accept that intention may have been formed in the heat of the moment.