JACK WOODLEY MURDER: Family pay tribute to teen who 'brought light and love to us all' and reveal he was due to start new Amazon job days after death

Ten teenage boys aged 14-18 have been found guilty of murder following an unprovoked attack on the 18-year-old, who was enjoying a night out at Houghton Feast with friends on October 16 last year when he was attacked.

Jack is survived by his father John Woodley, mother Zoey McGill, stepdad Chris McGill and siblings Jayden, Jenson and Tyler.

Jack Woodley.

Zoe said: “Jack was my reason to live and succeed in life. From the moment Jack was born he brought light and love to us all.

“In the months before October, Jack had sat and passed his English and Math Level 3, CSCS Operatives Card, Forklift Truck License and had secured a job with Amazon which he was due to start the Monday after his death.

“Jack had also secured his own accommodation and had received the keys for this on the day he was attacked. We were all very proud of Jack and this should have been a very exciting time in his life.

“The devastation of losing Jack is immense and far reaching. The trauma of reliving this whole incident over a long trial has had a devastating effect on us all. We cannot see a way of recovering from this.

“We feel imprisoned by our grief and trauma.

“No parent, loved one or friend should suffer someone going to a fair and losing them forever. We will never be able to share treasured family moments with our ‘cheeky chappy blue-eyed boy’ ever again.”

John, Jack’s father, added: “It feels nearly impossible to put into words and describe how my life has changed after the passing of my beautiful son Jack.

“My heart has broken into a million pieces and the hurt this has caused is unmentionable.

“My son went to a fair with his girlfriend to enjoy a night out and he didn’t come back. The pain and fear he must have endured that night is unthinkable.

“Jack had his whole life ahead of him, he was just 18 years old. Those who attacked our Jack get to see their families and have a future, Jack does not.

“We visit Jack at his grave and wonder how his life would have been if he was still here.

“As a family we couldn’t even see Jack for six weeks after his death as he had to go through so many different examinations after the attack. We laid him to rest eight weeks after he died - eight terrible, painful weeks.

“The trial process has been extremely difficult to endure. The grief has been amplified through this long trial process. Having to relive what happened to Jack on that night has been horrific to us all.