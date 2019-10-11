Northumbria Police confirmed on Friday, October 11 that the force has arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

This follows on from two earlier arrests, made on Thursday, October 10 in the aftermath of the incident, which saw two men, aged 26 and 33, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to committ grievous bodily harm (GBH).

All four people remain in the custody of police, where they are assisting with inquiries into the investigation.

A cordon set up in Washington remains in place on Friday, October 11.

It is believed that the injured man, who remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, was involved in an altercation outside the One Stop shop and was then shot.

He is 28 years old.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police confirmed there would be an “increased police presence” in the area and said: “We remain in the early stages of this investigation and we are committed to determining the circumstances behind the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

“A team of experienced detectives have been carrying out inquiries throughout yesterday and this morning, and we have now made four arrests in connection with this investigation.

“My message to the public is one of reassurance – incidents involving a firearm are very rare in this area, and we will not rest until we have established what exactly has happened.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and all parties are known to each other. We are not currently looking for any other individuals in connection with this investigation.”

A cordon set up on Thursday remains in place between Albany Way and the roundabout at Havannah Road. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

The shooting happened at arond 2pm on Thursday, October 10.