Everything we know so far about the shooting in Concord Washington which has left a man in a critical condition

Scene of a shooting in Blue House Lane Washington,.

A man has suffered ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ consistent with being shot and was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The suspected shooting happened shortly before 2pm on Thursday, October 10.

It is believed the victim has been in an altercation with someone outside the One Stop on Blue House Lane when he has been shot.

A large police cordon is in place

Two men – aged 26 and 33 – have now been arrested on suspicion of of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH).

They are being questioned by police and remain in custody.

The victim is believed to have been rushed to hospital in a private vehicle and a police investigation was launched after a call was made to the ambulance service to report a shooting in the Weardale Avenue area.

Nearby residents have spoken of their shock that a shooting has happened so close to home.

A man is in hospital in a critical condition

One woman, who lives in the area, said: "I didn't hear or see anything.

"My brother came in and said that he saw loads of police outside and my neighbour said she heard someone got shot so we contacted Northumbria Police for some information and found it on Facebook that it was true.

"I'm anxious as I live so close. It's scary really."

Forensics are at the scene and a large cordon remains in place on Blue House Lane from the roundabout with Hanvannah Road to the roundabout with Albany Way.

Superintendent Paul Stewart said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation but a man is in a critical condition in hospital.

“Our officers are trying to establish exactly what has happened but we have already spoken to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.

“It appears that a firearm has been fired during an altercation and we are trying to identify who has been involved.

“If you were in the area when this incident took place, and have yet to speak to police, then we need you to give us a call.”

He added: “Incidents involving a firearm are very rare and completely unacceptable and we will not rest until we have established what has happened.

“Officers will be conducting high visible patrols in the area into the evening and anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.”

Anyone who can assist police is asked to call 101 quoting log 569 10/10/19 or online at the Northumbria Police website.