Washington shooting latest: Victim is battling 'life-changing injuries' after 'isolated incident'
The 28-year-old victim of a daylight shooting in Washington has suffered “life-changing injuries”.
At 2pm on Thursday, October 10, emergency services were called to the Blue House Lane in Washington to reports a 28-year-old man had been shot.
John Dees, 33, of no fixed address, was charged on Saturday, October 12, with attempted murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
Now Northumbria Police want to reassure the community in Washington that “isolated incidents” like this normally “just don’t happen here”.
At a Police and Communities Together meeting, held at the Millennium Centre, in Washington, on Sunday, October 13, Neighbourhood Inspector Nick Gjorven spoke to concerned residents.
Discussing the shooting, Insp Gjorven said the victim has suffered “life-changing injuries” after he was shot with a sawn off shotgun.
He said a “good-natured bystander” took the victim to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Gateshead.
The 28-year-old remains at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, in a critical but stable condition.
“Shootings just don’t happen here in Washington or the North East,” Insp Gjorven said. “This was an isolated incident.”
He added: “We were getting calls from the schools and the comprehensives because the rumour mill had started and people were worried there was a gunman on the loose. This was an isolated incident.
“What I can reassure you is that with violent crime here, 95% of the time is people are known to them. I wouldn’t be concerned here that you’re going to be attacked with a knife by a complete stranger or you’re going to get assaulted randomly.
“It can happen anywhere but the statistic and the data tells us that that isn’t prevalent in Washington.”
Two men arrested hours after the shooting have been released without charge, and a 24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail.
Police are eager for any witnesses or vehicle owners with dashcam footage of the area to come forward.
Call 101 quoting log 569 10/10/19.