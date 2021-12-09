Liam Purvis, of Chiltern Close, Washington, had been advertising as a waste management business on social media using trading names such as Liam's Removals and Scrap, Rapid Removals, and LNR Waste Management.

In his advertisements, he claimed that he had an Environment Agency Waste Carriers Licence.

Mr Purvis had his van seized and crushed.

Despite requests for further information from the council, Mr Purvis never produced any documents or licences that permitted him to transport waste leading them to take further action.

As a result, Mr Purvis, who had been living in Wraith Terrace, Ryhope, was charged with failure to produce waste information forms, failure to produce a waste carrier licence and failure to assist with an investigation.

On Wednesday, December 1, Mr Purvis pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court where he was fined 500, ordered him to pay costs of £300, and a victim surcharge of £50.

In April this year, Durham County Council had also prosecuted Mr Purvis for similar offences of being an unlicensed waste carrier and he had been fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £232.

It was seized in Ryhope last year after police began investigating him for fly-tipping offences.

Following the outcome, the Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "Fly-tipping is illegal and completely unacceptable.

"It's very important for residents to be vigilant when hiring waste carriers and understand that the householder has a responsibility to ensure that waste is not fly-tipped.

"Many householders might believe that once their waste has been collected it is out of sight out of mind, however not following the correct procedures can make you part of the problem.

Council's have the power to confiscate any vehicle they believe to be involved with fly-tipping.

"Residents regularly tell us they expect a cleaner and greener Sunderland and those looking to have waste removed must take all reasonable measures to ensure that they only transfer household waste to an authorised person.

"I would like to thank all of our residents who continue to do the right thing when it comes to disposing of their household waste because you are helping to keep our city clean. If you know of anyone involved in the illegal disposal of waste do not hesitate to report it."

The latest legal action is not the first that Sunderland City Council have taken against Mr Purvis.

Mr Purvis was fined for other offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 1.

You can view the crushing and seizue of the van here: https://youtu.be/0P_eENs-q2w.

People can check if the waste collector they're planning to use has a license on the Environment Agency’s website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/access-the-public-register-for-environmental-information or by calling them on 08708 506 506.