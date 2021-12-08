Police re-launch Christmas operation to tackle crime and disorder over the festive period in Sunderland

Operation Kraken, which will run until Christmas Eve, has been relaunched in Sunderland to help protect shoppers and businesses in Sunderland’s City Centre.

The initiative – in partnership with the Bridges, Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) and Sunderland City Council – will see uniformed and plain-clothed officers tackling crime in the centre of the city.

Police say the initiative, which saw a 16 per cent decrease in city centre crime in 2019, aims to “ensure Sunderland remains a vibrant and safe city to visit”.

Operation Kracken at Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland. L/R Sarget Maria Ord, Gary Thompson (Bridges security), Karen Eve (Bridges Centre Director), Kirsty Currie (Sunderland BID), Shauna Goldsmith (Bridges security) and PC Catton.

Sergeant Maria Ord said: “In recent years we have enjoyed some fantastic results through our dedicated Christmas operation which has included a significant reduction in city centre crime.

“That is the aim once again as we work hand-in-hand with our city centre partners and the public to ensure the city remains a hassle-free and safe environment, which allows families to enjoy everything this great city has to offer in the lead-up to Christmas.”

She added: “You will see an increased police presence in the city – we are there to keep you safe, engage positively with you and also respond to any pockets of disorder.

"Anyone who comes into Sunderland with the intention of causing trouble or committing crime can expect to be dealt with robustly – and face the prospect of spending the festive period behind bars.”

Kirsty Currie, operations manager at Sunderland BID, has welcomed the re-launch of Operation Kraken.

She said: “We want people who live in, work in and visit Sunderland to use and enjoy what the city has to offer, both during the day and in the evening, and feel safe doing so. Operation Kraken plays a vital role in ensuring that happens.”

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, added: “We want everyone who comes to the centre to have a positive, safe and fun festive experience and by working in partnership hopefully we can repeat the success of previous years and ensure that incidences of crime and disorder are very low.”

