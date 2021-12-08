Driver 'fled scene' before emergency services arrived at A19 collision between motorbike and car in Sunderland
Emergency services were called to a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A19 in Sunderland which is causing traffic delays for drivers this morning, December 8.
Police were called shortly before 7.55am this morning, December 8 to a report of a collision on the A19 southbound just before the A183 Chester Road turn off.
Police said it was reported that a motorcycle had collided with the back of a Mercedes car, and it is believed the driver of the Mercedes fled the scene.
The road is partially blocked as emergency services remain at the scene.
Officers say the male motorcyclist is currently being treated by paramedics for an injury to his leg.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver but anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact officers using reference number NP-20211208-0157.”