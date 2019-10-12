Washington community invited to neighbourhood police meeting this weekend to discuss issues
Northumbria Police officers will meet the public in Washington this weekend to discuss any issues they feel are facing their communities.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 11:47 am
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 11:56 am
Families from across the town are being invited to a Police and Communities Together (PACT) meeting, due to be held on Sunday, October 13 at the Millennium Centre.
The session is due to start at 12pm and is expected to last for around an hour.
PACT meetings provide an opportunity for members of the community to ask questions, and also helps officers address any issues that are ongoing in the area.
It also gives families a chance to meet their local policing team.
The session comes just days after a suspected shooting in the Blue House Lane area of Washington left a man in a critical condition.
To date, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.