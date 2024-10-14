Warning issued as Seaham mother dies after being trapped in Ottoman-style bed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A coroner has issued a warning after the tragic death of a mother who died after becoming trapped in an Ottoman-style bed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design has a storage area under the bed which is revealed by a mechanism which lifts the overlying bed upwards.

Helen Davey, 39, died in June (2024) from asphyxia at her home in Seaham, County Durham, when she was unable to free herself from the bed while she was leaning over the storage area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner judged the death to be accidental.

An inquest was held earlier this month in Crook, County Durham, where Senior Coroner Jeremy Chipperfield recorded Ms Davey’s death as accidental.

However, to help prevent future deaths, coroners can write reports urging other authorities to consider taking action.

Mr Chipperfield has written to the Business Secretary and the Office for Product Safety and Standards asking for action to be taken.

The coroner’s ‘Prevention of Future Deaths Report’ stated: “The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an Ottoman-styled gas-lift bed when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. One of the two gas-lift pistons was defective.” According to reports, the beautician was discovered by her daughter who tried to free her from the bed, which was able to be lifted using gas-powered pistons, one of which was defective.

Mr Chipperfield said: “During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.

“The matter of concern is the existence and use of gas piston bed mechanisms whose failure presents risk to life.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.”