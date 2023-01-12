Violent thug jailed after stamping on his partner's face and leaving her unconscious after attack
A man has been jailed after a violent assault in left his partner unconscious after he threw her to the floor and “stamped on her face”.
Adam Taylor-Urch then left the woman in the entrance of a block of flats. The attack took place in Seaham on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) last year.
Following the brutal attack, Taylor-Urch was charged with one count of assault and actual bodily harm.
The 30-year-old, of Brooklyn Street, Murton, pleaded guilty to the offence and appeared at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday (January 10) where he received a 20-month jail sentence.
PC Colin Brown, who was involved in the case, said: “Taylor-Urch is a dangerous offender and has a history of assault and making threats of violence.
“With the help of hard-proof evidence, we were able to secure a conviction and get justice for those affected.
PC Brown, of Durham Constabulary, hopes the conviction will encourage other women who’ve been the victim of violence to come forward and report their attackers to the police.
He added: “I hope this result will encourage others to come forward and make that initial contact so that we can take it forward and ensure the offender is dealt with.
“If you or someone you know is suffering at the hands of an abuser, please know that you are not alone – there are people who can and will help you.”
Any victim experiencing an immediate threat to their safety should call 999. If a person is in a position where they “are unable to speak” they should dial 55 where they will be put through the police’s Silent Solutions service.