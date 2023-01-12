Sunderland driver refused to be breath tested when stopped by police
A Sunderland motorist who refused to be breath tested by police after being stopped while driving in South Tyneside has been given an interim road ban ahead of being sentenced.
David Pringle, 49, repeatedly stated ‘no’ when asked to blow after being pulled over in Barnes Road, near Tyne Dock, South Shields.
Earlier on Friday, October 28, Pringle, of Rosyth Road, Redhouse, failed to stop when officers waved their arms to flag him down.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample and failing to stop – and was handed an interim driving ban.
Magistrates also ordered an all-options report into his offending ahead of Pringle being sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, January 31.
Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “It’s a fail to provide which the crown say was a deliberate refusal.
“He was asked by police to provide a sample of breath but repeatedly refused said ‘no’.”
Nick Moore, defending, said: “The fail to stop is a simple financial penalty, but failing to provide is in the community band.
“He simply didn’t see the police officer waving at him and in terms of failing to provide, he didn’t feel he was given the requisite warnings.”