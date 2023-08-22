The court heard how, on Saturday August 5, at Park Lane Metro station in Sunderland, an intoxicated Creasy became aggressive towards two members of railway staff, brandishing a glass bottle and spitting at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police were called, but Creasy resisted arrest, striking out at the officer and spitting blood into his face twice.

Joshua Creasy.

Creasy was jailed for 32 weeks, and investigating officer Sgt Michael Forster said: "This was a disgusting and vile assault on members of staff who were simply doing their job.

"Being intoxicated is never an excuse for behaviour like this. Nobody should be afraid of being assaulted at work, especially in such a disgusting manner.

“The custodial sentence handed to Creasy shows just how seriously the courts take this sort of offending – and it should send a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated on the railway."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the hearing, Jason Smith, defending, said Creasy came from a troubled background but was making progress in his life after gaining employment with Nissan.

He said: “It’s all to do with drink. I must say that when sober he’s one of the most pleasant individuals you could come across, but in drink it’s something different.

“He had split with his long-term girlfriend and was homeless and over four days, could not find accommodation. It resulted in him drinking.”