Police have described a man who spat blood into one of their officer’s faces as "disgusting and vile".

By Neil Fatkin
22nd Aug 2023

During a hearing at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday August 8, Joshua Creasy, 26, of of Appleby Road, Farringdon, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of common assault.

The court heard how, on Saturday August 5, at Park Lane Metro station in Sunderland, an intoxicated Creasy became aggressive towards two members of railway staff, brandishing a glass bottle and spitting at them.

British Transport Police were called, but Creasy resisted arrest, striking out at the officer and spitting blood into his face twice.

Joshua Creasy.
Creasy was jailed for 32 weeks, and investigating officer Sgt Michael Forster said: "This was a disgusting and vile assault on members of staff who were simply doing their job.

"Being intoxicated is never an excuse for behaviour like this. Nobody should be afraid of being assaulted at work, especially in such a disgusting manner.

 “The custodial sentence handed to Creasy shows just how seriously the courts take this sort of offending – and it should send a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated on the railway."

During the hearing, Jason Smith, defending, said Creasy came from a troubled background but was making progress in his life after gaining employment with Nissan.

He said: “It’s all to do with drink. I must say that when sober he’s one of the most pleasant individuals you could come across, but in drink it’s something different.

“He had split with his long-term girlfriend and was homeless and over four days, could not find accommodation. It resulted in him drinking.”

As part of his sentence, Creasy was ordered to pay compensation of £100 to the officer and £50 to both Nexus workers.

