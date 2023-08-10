Josh Creasy’s actions were described as “vile and disgusting” by the British Transport Police officer he hit and the judge who put him behind bars.

Joshua Creasy. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Minutes before the attack, he also spat on two employees of rail operator Nexus, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

They had tried to help Creasy, 25, of Appleby Road, Farringdon, after finding him clutching a bottle of wine while comatose on a train on Saturday, August 5.

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed him for a total of 32 weeks for his latest assaults and for breaching a suspended sentence.

She imposed the suspended sentence in May last year, also after he spat in a policeman’s face – his second such attack.

Prosecutor Jane Scott said: “The Nexus care service workers tried to wake him up in a carriage.

“He was sparked out of it and hugging a bottle of wine, somewhat comastosed. They attempted to wake him.

“He got up and stumbled around the Metro edge. He was told to be careful but became aggressive.

“He was swearing and waving a glass bottle in a threatening manner. He spat towards both.

“It landed on the trousers of one and the arm of the other. They called the police.

“He has boarded another Metro heading towards Park Lane. Police officers arrived minutes before the train got into that station.”

Ms Scott added: “He is identified from the previous incident. Police try to affect an arrest, but he is described as trying to escape.

“He is taken to the floor. He gets a laceration to his chin while on the floor.

“He is helped up and spits blood towards the officer which hits him in the face and clothing.

“When he is being escorted to the police vehicle, he spits again, and it lands on the same officer.”

Creasy pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating against the officer and two of common assault against the Nexus employees.

He has 41 previous convictions from at least 68 offences.

Jason Smith, defending, said Creasy came from a troubled background but was making progress in his life after gaining employment with Nissan.

While urging the judge not to jail Creasy, he admitted his recent work record was his only real defence.

Mr Smith added: “It’s all to do with drink. I must say that when sober he’s one of the most pleasant individuals you could come across, but in drink it’s something different.

“He had split with his long-term girlfriend and was homeless and over four days, could not find accommodation. It resulted in him drinking.”

Judge Passfield jailed Creasy for 16 weeks for each attack on the police officer and to 12 weeks for each of the other assaults, to run concurrently.