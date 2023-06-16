Police have released dramatic footage of the moment armed officers swooped on killer Alexander Carr as he hid out in woodland.

Alexander Carr

Carr was today jailed for the brutal killing of mother-of-five Michelle Hanson in her flat in Brady Street in Pallion, on December 1 last year.

The 33-year-old, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland stabbed the mother-of-five at least 29 times, before fleeing the scene and going into hiding.

Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace Carr as he actively evaded arrest, with assistance called in from other forces.

Police received a range of information from the public and policing partners – and over two weeks into his disappearance, information was received that he had travelled to London from Lincolnshire and was hiding out in a tent near Upper Holloway Train Station.

Specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police Service were deployed to the area and Carr was located and arrested 18 days after his disappearance.

Michelle Hanson

When he was found inside the tent, armed with a hunting knife, he was caught on body worn video captured by officers, asking “how did you find me?”