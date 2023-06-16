As Michelle Hanson’s killer, Alexander Carr, begins a life sentence behind bars, her grieving family and friends have been releasing balloons on Roker beach in tribute to the much loved mother and grandmother.

The video shows an array of colourful balloons including star shapes and love hearts being released into the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a moving scene, the family members, including children, watch as the balloons float out towards the North Sea.

Family and friends of Michelle Hanson release balloons on Roker beach.

In a heart wrenching victim statement today (June 16) at the sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Michelle’s daughter, Shannon Brown said: “My mam was a kind and caring woman with a huge heart. She had an infectious smile, a brilliant sense of humour. She was a character and was always vulnerable to people taking advantage of her. But she would never hurt anyone and always saw the good in people.

“We all feel lost without her. I would speak to her regularly, she was the first person I’d turn to if I was happy, sad or angry. She was my best friend. She was my rock.”

Michelle Hanson with daughter Shannon Brown.

Following an attack at her home on December 1, Michelle was stabbed at least 29 times and left to die by Carr, who was today given a life sentence for her murder and has been told he must serve a minimum term of 19 years and three months.