Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment a yob threw a beer keg at police during the shameful scenes of disorder in Sunderland in August 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Wilkinson, 35, was captured on camera throwing missiles, including a beer keg, at police officers and encouraging others to take part during the violent scenes that broke out on August 2.

Two days prior to attending Sunderland, he had also taken part in the disorder witnessed in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police

He was later arrested in Newcastle on August 10 after an officer recognised him in a crowd of would-be protestors.

He was found wearing the same Adidas backpack he had worn the week previous containing items such as metal ball bearings, firelighters, a spool of copper wire, wire connectors and an England flag.

Detectives from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team were able to connect Wilkinson to images proving his part in the disorder.

He subsequently admitted a charge of violent disorder for his offending in Hartlepool and admitted the more serious offence of riot for his involvement in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson, 35, of James Street South, Murton, was jailed for six years at Newcastle Crown Court after he admitting violent disorder in Hartlepool on July 31 and rioting in Sunderland on August 2.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “The scenes we saw both here and elsewhere in the country were completely unacceptable.

“Individuals who display violent behaviour and have any intention of causing harm should know that we will continue to deal with them robustly.

“We hope this assures our communities that we are here when you need us and are determined to bring those involved in such behaviour to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We would also remind anyone who was involved in the disorder that we will continue to investigate until we have identified each and every person committing the most serious violence and we will arrest them.

“If they want to avoid the knock at the door, they should come forward and hand themselves in.”

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.