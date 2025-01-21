Video captures man lobbing beer keg at police in Sunderland during disorder of August 2
Ashley Wilkinson, 35, was captured on camera throwing missiles, including a beer keg, at police officers and encouraging others to take part during the violent scenes that broke out on August 2.
Two days prior to attending Sunderland, he had also taken part in the disorder witnessed in Hartlepool.
He was later arrested in Newcastle on August 10 after an officer recognised him in a crowd of would-be protestors.
He was found wearing the same Adidas backpack he had worn the week previous containing items such as metal ball bearings, firelighters, a spool of copper wire, wire connectors and an England flag.
Detectives from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team were able to connect Wilkinson to images proving his part in the disorder.
He subsequently admitted a charge of violent disorder for his offending in Hartlepool and admitted the more serious offence of riot for his involvement in Sunderland.
Wilkinson, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of six years in prison in Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, January 20.
Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “The scenes we saw both here and elsewhere in the country were completely unacceptable.
“Individuals who display violent behaviour and have any intention of causing harm should know that we will continue to deal with them robustly.
“We hope this assures our communities that we are here when you need us and are determined to bring those involved in such behaviour to justice.”
He added: “We would also remind anyone who was involved in the disorder that we will continue to investigate until we have identified each and every person committing the most serious violence and we will arrest them.
“If they want to avoid the knock at the door, they should come forward and hand themselves in.”
Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.