Man who took part in Sunderland disorder meets imam in prison to discuss Islam

A masked man who threw missiles at police lines when he travelled to two riots in three days as a result of right-wing "fearmongering" has been jailed for six years.

Ashley Wilkinson hurled rocks then used a baton to attack officers' shields when violence flared at Hartlepool, Teesside, on July 31.

Ashley Wilkinson | Northumbria Police/PA Wire

On August 2, while "wanted" for his involvement in the Hartlepool trouble, he launched a metal base and a beer keg and charged at the police lines during shocking scenes that erupted in Sunderland on August 2.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Wilkinson, who wore a face covering at both riots, was an "active and persistent participant" in the trouble on both days and has convictions for 59 previous offences.

A week after the disorder offences, on August 10, Wilkinson was arrested in Newcastle, where there was another planned demonstration, carrying "items of concern" such as fishing line, fire lighters, ball bearing and goggles. He faces no charges in relation to that.

Wilkinson claimed he got involved in the violence and destruction, that broke out in towns and cities across the UK last summer, because he was misinformed by "propoganda and fear mongering" he had seen on right-wing media, at a time he had a deterioration in mental health.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told Newcastle Crown Court on July 31 Cleveland Police became aware of social media posts giving details of exact addresses that were claimed to house asylum seekers and encouraged people to join a protest.

Groups, including some people carrying England flags, gathered at the cenotaph in the town that evening and the gathering soon turned violent.

Mr Ahmad said Wilkinson, who was carrying a St. George cross flag, was captured on footage throwing missiles at the police line and added: "He wielded a baton type item and attacked police officers with it."

The court heard during the violence in Sunderland that same week, police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout the city, leaving the area was unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Mr Ahmad said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Mr Ahmad said Wilkinson was shown on CCTV in Sunderland throwing a large metal object and then a beer keg at police lines.

Chief constables from both Cleveland and Northumbria Police said the cost of the troubles has run into millions, on top of the mental and physical harm to officers, damage to buidings and public confidence.

Wilkinson, 35, of no fixed address, admitted violent disorder in Hartlepool and riot in Sunderland.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Wilkinson, who had symptoms of narcolepsy, would sometimes be awake for days and had consumed by misinformation about topics such as Islam, on right-wing media platforms.

Mr Cornberg said Wilkinson, who has since received help and had conversations with an Imam, now realises what he saw was "propoganda, fear mongering".

Judge Tim Gittins told Wilkinson: "What you did brought shame on the city of Sunderland and also to the town of Hartlepool.

"You, for no justifiable reason whatsoever, as you now accept, gathered in the city centre, with others, and participated in what can only be described as an orgy of mindless disruption, violence and disorder."

Judge Gittins added: "You effectively had been led by your immersing yourself in right-wing media online."

The judge said Wilkinson, who has a partner and family commitments, was "led astray rather than a leader".