Vaux Brewery team left feeling 'demoralised' after overnight break-in at Roker site

Staff at Vaux Brewery, in Monk Street, Sunderland, arrived at 7am on Monday (January 16) to find the site had been broken-into overnight, with vandals using a vehicle to ram the site's gate and gain entry to the premises.

The brewery is currently assessing the damage caused by the break-in and has reported the incident to Northumbria Police, which has confirmed enquiries are on-going.

Steven Smith, Director at Vaux Brewery, said the incident was a blow during one of the most difficult times of year for the firm.

The Vaux Brewery site in Roker

“It's pretty demoralising. It’s the last thing you want to see on a Monday morning. January is a tough month in hospitality as it is and we could do without this. We called the police as soon as we saw what happened.

“Right now, there’s stuff all over the floor, so we’re sorting through everything to see if anything was taken.

"They haven’t wrecked the place or anything, it seems like they were being opportunistic, probably looking for cash, but luckily we’re a card-only bar.

Damage caused by vandalds at Vaux Brewery, in Roker

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7am this morning (Monday), we received a report of a break-in at a premises on Monk Street, Sunderland.

“Enquiries into the incident are on-going.”

The Vaux Brewery name was resurrected in 2019 by a group of four friends after the original Vaux Breweries closed in 1999.

The group opened its own brewery and adjoining bar in 2021.

Director at Vaux, Steven Smith