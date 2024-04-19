Vandals topple Seaham parking machine and graffiti others just days after controversial charges begin
Vandals toppled a ticket machine and graffitied others just days after controversial parking charges came into force in Seaham.
The dislodged machine is one of two in the Vane Tempest Car Park off the B1287 coast road.
It was knocked horizontal, and a neighbouring information sign daubed in graffiti. The incident was reported to Durham Police on Thursday morning, April 19.
Durham County Council said other machines have been hit with graffiti.
The car park is one of six in Seaham, plus a stretch of the B1287, where parking charges came into place on Monday, April 15.
A Durham County Council spokesperson said: “Our staff have discovered graffiti on ticket machines as well as one that has been dislodged.
"We have cleared the graffiti and, in the interests of public safety, cordoned off the dislodged machine until we are in a position to reinstall it. All incidents have been reported to Durham Constabulary."
Durham Police confirmed: "Damage to a ticket machine in Vane Tempest car park, Seaham, was reported to us at 9.30am this morning (April 19).
"Further inquiries will be made to establish the circumstances of the damage."