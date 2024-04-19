Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vandals toppled a ticket machine and graffitied others just days after controversial parking charges came into force in Seaham.

The dislodged machine is one of two in the Vane Tempest Car Park off the B1287 coast road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was knocked horizontal, and a neighbouring information sign daubed in graffiti. The incident was reported to Durham Police on Thursday morning, April 19.

An accompanying sign was also vandalised.

Durham County Council said other machines have been hit with graffiti.

The car park is one of six in Seaham, plus a stretch of the B1287, where parking charges came into place on Monday, April 15.

A Durham County Council spokesperson said: “Our staff have discovered graffiti on ticket machines as well as one that has been dislodged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have cleared the graffiti and, in the interests of public safety, cordoned off the dislodged machine until we are in a position to reinstall it. All incidents have been reported to Durham Constabulary."

Durham Police confirmed: "Damage to a ticket machine in Vane Tempest car park, Seaham, was reported to us at 9.30am this morning (April 19).