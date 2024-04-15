The six Seaham seafront car parks where you must now pay after parking charges came into force
Drivers have started forking out after controversial charges came into force at six car parks at Seaham seafront - and visitors are being warned of the changes.
Previously free-to-use parking bays now cost £1 an hour or £3 to park all day, every day between 8am and 6pm.
The six car parks are Vane Tempest, Terrace Green (beside the Tommy statue), Dock Top (opposite Bell's fish and chips), Nose's Point, Seaham Marina and the Seaham Hall car park (which surrounds the North Beach coffee bar).
The charges also apply now to vehicles parking on North Road.
Durham County Council originally planned to introduce the charges on Easter Monday, but put the introduction back to Monday, April 15.
The change is proving controversial with opposition Labour councillors, businesses and Seaham Town Council all opposed to the move.
Coalition-run Durham County Council says the charges will benefit the environment, the local economy and lead to more considerate parking.
