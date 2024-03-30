Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The introduction of parking charges has been put back by two weeks

Motorists who expected to pay for the first time to park at Seaham sea front have been given a short reprieve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham County Council had previously said charges would apply at six parking spots in the town from April 1; Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six are Vane Tempest, Terrace Green (beside the Tommy statue), Dock Top (opposite Bell's fish and chips), Nose's Point, Seaham Marina and the Seaham Hall car park (which surrounds the North Beach coffee bar).

Some machines to enable payment to park have been installed and are under wraps, but not at all of the car parks yet including Terrace Green.

The council has put back introducing the new charges a fortnight until Monday, April 15. From that date parking will move from free to £1 an hour or £3 to park all day.

The change is proving controversial with opposition Labour councillors, businesses and Seaham Town Council all opposed to the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coalition-run Durham County Council says the charges will benefit the environment, the local economy and lead to more considerate parking.

A council spokesperson said: "We are currently carrying out essential preparatory works to install payment machines and paint lines ahead of the implementation of charges.

"As part of these works it is necessary to suspend some parking bays temporarily, although we are keeping this to a minimum so that as many spaces as possible continue to be available.

"We are delaying the implementation of charges until April 15, after the Easter school holidays.