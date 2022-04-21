Vandals leave 'trail of destruction' after breaking into Southwick allotment site and killing up to 60 racing pigeons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allotment owners at Southwick’s Riverside allotments, off Keir Hardie Way, were shocked to discover the allotments had been broken into earlier this month, with the offenders causing significant damage, including killing up to 60 pigeons with sticks.

Mickey Haddock, who owns an allotment at the site, said: “Whoever did this has just completely smashed up the place, around seven different allotments. They’ve also harmed innocent racing pigeons with sticks. I was absolutely disgusted when I saw what had happened. It’s absolutely awful. They left a trail of destruction.”

Damage caused at Southwick Riverside allotments

The incident has been reported to Northumbria Police and inquiries are currently ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following a report of a burglary at the allotments off Keir Hardie Way, Sunderland, overnight on April 13 and 14.

“It was reported an offender gained access to various plots and caused significant damage, including a pigeon shelter with dozens of racing pigeons killed as a result. A full investigation has been launched into the appalling incident.”

Members of the allotment are hoping to install security cameras to stop an incident like this happening again.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact them to help with their investigation.

The force added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 043317B/22.”

