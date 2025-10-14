Van driver given road ban after smashing into back of stationary car in Washington

A long-distance van driver who lost concentration and smashed into the back of a stationary car on a Washington motorway has been banned from the roads.

Zachary Stott, 21, admitted he had not been alert enough to break in time on the northbound A194(M) at 7.30am on Wednesday, April 9.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

Stott had driven around 120 miles from near Preston, in Lancashire, for his work within his father’s business, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The defendant, of Asturian Gate, Ribchester, Preston, crashed with such force his victim’s motor was written off, prosecutor John Garside said.

Two weeks later, Stott suffered a seizure and has returned his driving licence to the DVLA on medical grounds.

He has undergone medical tests which have found no health issue - and he hopes to soon be back on the roads, it was said.

Mr Garside told the hearing: “The victim states that he was on the A1 and left to go onto the A194(M) at 7.30am.

“The traffic came to a stop and his vehicle was stationary. He looked in his rear-view mirror and saw a Ford van.

“He could see that it was not slowing down, and it crashed into the back of him.

“He heard a loud ‘thud’. His left wheel had come off and was under his car. The damage was such that his vehicle was written off.

“The Ford had spun around and was facing in the wrong direction.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where some soft tissue damage was identified.

“The defendant comes before the court with no previous convictions or cautions.”

Stott pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Defending himself, Stott said: “I don’t know what to say about it. I lost concentration.

“I saw him, and I tried to get out of the way in time. I’ve been having flashbacks to it ever since it happened.

“My job is van driving, so I’m on sick pay at the moment.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield banned Stott from driving for 56 days and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.