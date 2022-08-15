UPDATE: Man released under investigation after collision leaves 13-year-old boy cyclist in critical condition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for anyone with information which could help the investigation into the collision between a bike and car in Washington shortly after 8.10pm on Sunday evening, August 14, to come forward.

A red Vauxhall Corsa was travelling north from Glover Road onto Silverstone Road when it was in a collision with the cyclist who was crossing from the underpass.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition today, Tuesday, August 16. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police, said officers were keen to speak to one potential witness in particular: “This is clearly a very serious incident that has resulted in a young boy being taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“The collision happened in a busy area and on a popular bus route. We are asking anybody who witnessed it to get in touch and assist our enquiries.

The collision occurred at the junction of Glover Road and Silverstone Road

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses already, but in particular, we are looking to trace a man who was stood at a nearby bus stop and who later got on the Go North East number 56 bus.

“We believe he may have witnessed the incident and we would ask him to come forward and help us. We also understand that there may have been other passengers on the bus who might have seen what happened and I would encourage them to get in touch.

“We also want to hear from anybody who believes they saw a red Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the area at the time, as well as anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the ongoing investigation.”