UPDATE: Man charged with possessing an offensive weapon following an incident at a Sunderland pub

Police have charged a 32-year-old man following an incident at a Sunderland pub.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:13 pm

Officers were called to a disturbance at the Golden Fleece pub in Silksworth just before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13.

It was reported that a man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a disagreement with staff before allegedly threatening them.

Michael Wood, of Springwell Road, was initially arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

A man was been charged with with possessing an offensive weapon following an incident at the Golden Fleece pub in Silksworth. Photo: Google Maps.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside later this month.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13, police received a report of a disturbance at the Golden Fleece, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a 32-year-old man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a verbal disagreement with staff before threatening them.

"The man was detained by staff and subsequently arrested by officers on suspicion of affray.”

