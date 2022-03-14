UPDATE: Man charged with possessing an offensive weapon following an incident at a Sunderland pub

Officers were called to a disturbance at the Golden Fleece pub in Silksworth just before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13.

It was reported that a man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a disagreement with staff before allegedly threatening them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was been charged with with possessing an offensive weapon following an incident at the Golden Fleece pub in Silksworth. Photo: Google Maps.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside later this month.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13, police received a report of a disturbance at the Golden Fleece, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a 32-year-old man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a verbal disagreement with staff before threatening them.

"The man was detained by staff and subsequently arrested by officers on suspicion of affray.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.