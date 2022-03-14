UPDATE: Man charged with possessing an offensive weapon following an incident at a Sunderland pub
Police have charged a 32-year-old man following an incident at a Sunderland pub.
Officers were called to a disturbance at the Golden Fleece pub in Silksworth just before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13.
It was reported that a man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a disagreement with staff before allegedly threatening them.
Michael Wood, of Springwell Road, was initially arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside later this month.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, March 13, police received a report of a disturbance at the Golden Fleece, Sunderland.
“It was reported that a 32-year-old man may have been in possession of a bladed article and had been involved in a verbal disagreement with staff before threatening them.
"The man was detained by staff and subsequently arrested by officers on suspicion of affray.”