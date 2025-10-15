Two Sunderland men fined after being caught with cannabis in car

Two Sunderland men caught with cannabis in a car have been forced to make lifestyle and job changes, a court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Bulmer, 25, is now looking for new employment after being sacked from his groundworks job due to having to take the day off to attend court.

Class B drug cannabis

His solicitor said Bulmer, of Gleneagles Road, Grindon, may not now find fresh work until the weather improves in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And co-accused Reece Robson, also 25 and of Gleneagles Road, has quit buying illegal cannabis to help with anxiety problems.

He has now turned for help to CBD products which can be bought legally in health stores, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor John Garside said the defendants were stopped in a car by police in South Tyneside on Monday, November 11 last year.

The pair were charged with being in possession of class B cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Garside added: “This offence dates back some time. Police have stopped a driver, and a search of the vehicle has revealed the drugs.

“There has been a delay due to further forensic evidence being sought.”

Bulmer and Robson each pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis.

Alastair Naismith, defending both men, said: “There’s not really much to add to what the prosecution has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No admissions were made in interview because they were arrested on possession with intent to supply.”

Of Bulmer, Mr Naismith said: “He is a groundworker but has been fired today for coming to court. He says he won’t get work until the spring.”

And of Robson, he added: “He describes himself as a cannabis user, due to anxiety.

“He now doesn’t use unlawful cannabis and is instead using CBD products that can be got from health shops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced each defendant to a six-month conditional discharge and fined them £85 and a £26 victim surcharge.

Judge Passfield told both: “I give you credit for pleading guilty.”

She also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.