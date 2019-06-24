Two released on bail as man remains in a critical condition following Hendon attack
A man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault.
Two men arrested in connection with the Sunderland attack have been released on police bail with detectives suggesting there may be an increased police presence in the surrounding area.
At 8.13pm on Thursday, June 20, a man was found unconscious at an address in Salem Hill, Hendon.
Officers attended and found a 33-year-old man with serious injuries to his head and face.
He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a 72-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
Detective Inspector Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that has left a man hospitalised in a critical but stable condition. A team of specialist officers continue to offer his family any support they require at this time.
“An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We made two arrests over the weekend in connection with the investigation, and both individuals have been released on police bail.
“A team of detectives will continue to investigate what happened over the coming days and there may be an increased police presence in the area as officers carry out enquiries and offer any reassurance to residents.
Contact 101, quoting reference 1098 200619 if you have any information.