Salem Hill attack: Victim left with 'serious' head injuries after assault in Sunderland remains critical in hospital
A man left with ‘serious’ injuries to his head and face after an assault at a Sunderland home is in a critical condition in hospital.
The man, who is 33, was found unconscious at a property in Salem Hill, Hendon, by emergency services on the evening of Thursday, June 20.
Northumbria Police confirmed to the Echo on Saturday, June 22, that the victim remains in hospital.
He is in a critical but stable condition.
A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent remains in police custody.
A force spokeswoman said: “We would still encourage anyone with information which could assist the investigation to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1098 200619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.