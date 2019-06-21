Man in critical condition after serious assault at Sunderland home
A man has been left with ‘serious’ injuries to his head and face after an assault in Sunderland.
Detectives launched an investigation following the attack; the victim was found unconscious in the city on Thursday.
Officers were called to Salem Hill, Hendon, shortly before 8.15pm that day by the ambulance service.
They found a 33-year-old man at an address in the street. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
He has serious injuries to his head and face.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1098 200619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.