Shortly after 11pm on Sunday, August 20, police received a report via the ambulance service that a man had been assaulted at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

It was reported that two offenders had approached the property and knocked on the front door.

When the victim opened the door, they sprayed him with suspected ammonia and then made off from the scene.

The victim, 26-year-old Andy Foster, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

However, despite the best efforts of the hospital staff, he sadly passed away.

Andy Foster died following a suspected ammonia attack.

Northumbria Police immediately launched an investigation into Andy’s death and five people were subsequently arrested.

Two of those people, Kenneth Fawcett, 32, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, and John Wandless, also 32, of no fixed abode, have now been charged with murder.

The three other people initially arrested – two women and a man – who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and another man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Andy’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and cooperation throughout the past week.

“Whilst these charges are a big step forward, it’s important to remember this investigation is far from over and we are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us in our enquiries.

“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation as your information may prove vital.

“I would also ask that the public please refrain from any speculation or commentary, either in the community or online, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page on their website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.