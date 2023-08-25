The family of a much-loved man who tragically died following an alleged assault have paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Andy Foster, 26, died after being sprayed with suspected ammonia at an address in Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton, close to the border between Sunderland and Gateshead.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation with officers treating the assault as murder.

Today, Friday, August 25, Andy’s family issued a heartfelt tribute to the much-loved man.

“Andy was such a kind and funny boy who was so loved by his family and many friends," they said.

“He was our only son – as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin – and was particularly close with his Grandad who was very special to him.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken beyond words that we have sadly lost our boy.

“Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him – and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their continued support and kind words over the past week.

“We now respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy we need to grieve, as we attempt to process what has happened.”

Andy’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially-trained Family Liaison Officers.

Police were originally called out around 11pm on Sunday, August 20, after a report via the ambulance service that a man had been assaulted.

A force spokesperson said: "It was reported that two offenders had approached the property and knocked on the front door. When the victim opened the door, they have then sprayed him with suspected ammonia and made off from the scene.

"Andy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly passed away.

"Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to trace those involved and establish the full circumstances surrounding the report.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Andy’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“Our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in every way they can, and we would ask that they are given the privacy they need following this tragic incident.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to get answers for Andy’s family, with officers on duty in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe that those involved are known to each other.

“Today, I am once again urging anyone with information – who has not yet shared it with police – to get in touch as soon as possible. Do not hesitate in sharing what you know so we can get justice for Andy and his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to speak with an officer on duty, use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230820-1369.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)