Two brothers who robbed a 74-year-old woman's handbag and left her with a broken arm have been put behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim had been walking along High Street West in Sunderland in November last year with her friend when she was targeted by Jay Ryan-Dee and Christopher Ryan-Dee.

Newcastle Crown Court as the pair approached her from behind, she felt a yanking on her handbag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jordan Parkinson told the court: "After a few seconds of struggle the force of the tugging caused her to fall to the floor.

"She states she sustained a broke arm."

The court heard members of the public who saw what happened directed the police to a dessert shop where the brothers were arrested.

One was carrying the victim's phone and the other had her bank cards.

Jailed: (left to right) Jay Ryan-Dee, 22, of Townsend Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery as well as possessing a knuckle duster and some cannabis he was carrying when arrested. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault on an emergency worker and has been jailed for a total of two years and eight months. Christopher Ryan-Dee, 21, of Toward Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery and has been jailed for 21 months. | Police

In an impact statement the victim said she became nervous about going out and added: "I would always walk from place to place but now I will book a taxi.

"I feel nervous and anxious about being out in the evening.

"I feel shaken and traumatised by the incident."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim's friend was also shaken by what happened and said in her statement: "We should feel safe enough to go out in our town centre, we weren't out particularly late.

"This was a shocking incident, it will take a long time to get over."

Jay Ryan-Dee, 22, of Townsend Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery as well as possessing a knuckle duster and some cannabis he was carrying when arrested. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault on an emergency worker and has been jailed for a total of two years and eight months.

Christopher Ryan-Dee, 21, of Toward Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery and has been jailed for 21 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Robert Spragg told them: "You targeted a vulnerable elderly woman, causing very unpleasant injury in a cowardly manner."

The court heard the pair, who have no other convictions, had been homeless at the time and using alcohol and drugs but have been able to detox and make progress in prison on remand.