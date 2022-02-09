The incident took place on Tuesday (February 8) at around 8.30am.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a robbery at the Post Office on Chester Road, Sunderland.

“It was reported an offender entered the premises and demanded money from staff, but made off empty-handed. Nobody was injured but those present were left shaken by the incident.

“An investigation is ongoing. Two men – aged 29 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote log NP-20220208-0163 or to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a reported attempted robbery of the Post Office on Chester Road. Photograph: Google Maps

