Two arrests after attempted Post Office robbery in Sunderland
Two men in their twenties have been arrested after staff were left “shaken” following a reported attempted robbery at a city Post Office.
The incident took place on Tuesday (February 8) at around 8.30am.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a robbery at the Post Office on Chester Road, Sunderland.
“It was reported an offender entered the premises and demanded money from staff, but made off empty-handed. Nobody was injured but those present were left shaken by the incident.
“An investigation is ongoing. Two men – aged 29 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody at this time.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote log NP-20220208-0163 or to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website.