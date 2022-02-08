Damage caused to Sunderland’s Fans Museum during early morning break-in
Northumbria Police are investigating following a break-in during the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Fans Museum in Sunderland.
Officers were alerted to a break-in at the Fans Museum on North Bridge Street in Sunderland shortly before 2am on Tuesday, February 8.
The front door of the premises had been forced open and an unknown offender has entered the property.
Despite the damage caused to the property, officers believe that nothing was taken during the incident.
A Force spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2am today (Tuesday) police were made aware of a break in at a premises on North Bridge Street, Sunderland.
“It was reported the front door had been forced open and an unknown offender has entered the property.
“It is not believed anything has been stolen but those involved have caused some damage to the premises.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch using the Tell us Something page on our website, quoting log NP - 20220208-0047.”