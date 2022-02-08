Damage caused to Sunderland’s Fans Museum during early morning break-in

Northumbria Police are investigating following a break-in during the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Fans Museum in Sunderland.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:54 pm

Officers were alerted to a break-in at the Fans Museum on North Bridge Street in Sunderland shortly before 2am on Tuesday, February 8.

The front door of the premises had been forced open and an unknown offender has entered the property.

Despite the damage caused to the property, officers believe that nothing was taken during the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are investigating following a break-in at the Fans Museum on North Bridge Street. Photo: Google Maps.

A Force spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2am today (Tuesday) police were made aware of a break in at a premises on North Bridge Street, Sunderland.

“It was reported the front door had been forced open and an unknown offender has entered the property.

Read More

Read More
‘Learn the lesson of Sam Fender and invest in culture’ – Kim McGuinness’s messag...

“It is not believed anything has been stolen but those involved have caused some damage to the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch using the Tell us Something page on our website, quoting log NP - 20220208-0047.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.