Damage caused to Sunderland’s Fans Museum during early morning break-in

Officers were alerted to a break-in at the Fans Museum on North Bridge Street in Sunderland shortly before 2am on Tuesday, February 8.

The front door of the premises had been forced open and an unknown offender has entered the property.

Police are investigating following a break-in at the Fans Museum on North Bridge Street. Photo: Google Maps.

“It was reported the front door had been forced open and an unknown offender has entered the property.

“It is not believed anything has been stolen but those involved have caused some damage to the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch using the Tell us Something page on our website, quoting log NP - 20220208-0047.”

